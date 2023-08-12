Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

