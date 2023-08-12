Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

