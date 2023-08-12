CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Short Interest Up 25.9% in July

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPOW remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompoSecure stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in CompoSecure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPOW Free Report ) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

