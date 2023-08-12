CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Short Interest Up 25.9% in July

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CompoSecure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPOW remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure
In other news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CompoSecure
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.