Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Shares of CMG stock traded up C$0.84 on Friday, hitting C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 26.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3257191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
