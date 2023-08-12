Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up C$0.84 on Friday, hitting C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 26.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3257191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

