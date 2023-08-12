COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.