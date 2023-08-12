Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.36 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

