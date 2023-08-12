Contrasting Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobilicom and Archer Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 54.25%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $1.58 million 5.52 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$317.30 million ($1.96) -2.94

This table compares Mobilicom and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -99.33% -84.48%

Summary

Mobilicom beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

