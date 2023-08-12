Contrasting STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.18 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Charlie’s on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.