Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Stock Down 68.9 %

CPAAW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

