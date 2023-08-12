CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $465,750.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CXW opened at $10.49 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $566,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

