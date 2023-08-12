Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.74 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
