COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,970,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 20,997,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 6.8 %

CICOF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

