Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 336,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 224,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 951,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 197,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

