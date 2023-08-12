Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

TMO traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.