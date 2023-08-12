Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,790 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.2% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

