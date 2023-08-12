Craig Hallum Boosts IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $21.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IONQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 51,478,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345,496. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,779.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $28,845,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

