Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 1,600 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 359,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $14.33 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDO. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 343,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

