Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.