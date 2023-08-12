CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Reduced by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 12,305,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,239,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.