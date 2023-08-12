CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTPVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of CTP stock remained flat at C$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.73. CTP has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

