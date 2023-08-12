CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.59.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,714. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $169.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $57,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $37,337,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.