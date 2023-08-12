David Altshuler Sells 63 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP David Altshuler sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $21,767.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,069,449.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $349.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.24 and a 200 day moving average of $327.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,907 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

