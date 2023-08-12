Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $46.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dechra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

