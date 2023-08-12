Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 18,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.