Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 18,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.