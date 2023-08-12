Decred (DCR) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Decred has a market capitalization of $227.84 million and $1.50 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $14.79 or 0.00050299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00187864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028649 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017051 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003377 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,405,547 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

