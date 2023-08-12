Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 982,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

