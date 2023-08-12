Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 9.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $369.90 and last traded at $368.90. 43,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 143,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.15.

The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.40 and a 200 day moving average of $328.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

