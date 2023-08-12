Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Disco Trading Down 1.8 %

Disco stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 53,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,623. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

