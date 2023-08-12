Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $87,035.02 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,035.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,940,144 shares in the company, valued at $177,430,539.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $115,161.28.

DGICA stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,800,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

