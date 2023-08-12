Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on D.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.06.

D.UN stock opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$421.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.24 and a 12 month high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.52.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

