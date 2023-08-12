Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Dufry Stock Down 1.9 %

Dufry Company Profile

Shares of DUFRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. 61,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

