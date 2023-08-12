Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECCC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $24.85.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1354 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

