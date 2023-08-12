Easwaran Sundaram Sells 1,052 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.5 %

WCC stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

