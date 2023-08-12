Easwaran Sundaram Sells 1,052 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WESCO International Stock Up 1.5 %
WCC stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
