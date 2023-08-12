Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $13.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 43,969 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
