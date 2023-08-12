Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $13.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 43,969 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.