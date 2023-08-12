Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

EBCOY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. Ebara has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

