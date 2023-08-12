Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
EBCOY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. Ebara has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $26.66.
Ebara Company Profile
