Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,435 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,942. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

