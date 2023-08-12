Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. 5,978,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.