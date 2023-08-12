Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,607,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
