Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 11,973,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,083,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

