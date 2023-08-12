Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,756 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 6,524,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

