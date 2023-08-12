Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ES traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. 1,473,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

