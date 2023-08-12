Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE DIS traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.02. 21,998,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

