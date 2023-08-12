eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.27 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). Approximately 731,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,242,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

eEnergy Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15. The stock has a market cap of £21.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.07.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

