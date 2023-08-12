Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Elders Price Performance

Shares of EDESY stock remained flat at $24.25 on Friday. Elders has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Elders Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.2307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elders from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

