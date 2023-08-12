Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Issue $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $528.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

