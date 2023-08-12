eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 48.31%.

eMagin Stock Performance

Shares of EMAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 695,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.03. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 689,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 473,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 314,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

