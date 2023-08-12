EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) EVP Alaina K. Brooks Sells 131,586 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ENLC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.53. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
