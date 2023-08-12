EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) EVP Alaina K. Brooks Sells 35,023 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 147,090 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.