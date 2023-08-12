EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) EVP Alaina K. Brooks Sells 35,023 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.
Several research firms have commented on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
