Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

