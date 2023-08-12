Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 26,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 85,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

